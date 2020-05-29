With temperatures in the 80s forecast for most of next week, many might be hoping for some relief at Litchfield's splash pad.
But that will have to wait for a while. Social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic have left the opening a question mark.
The splash pad, located on the southeast side of Lake Ripley in Memorial Park, will remain closed while city officials decide the best course of action for the attraction. And it's possible it will not open at all this year.
City Administrator David Cziok said Friday afternoon said the splash pad's potential opening "will be reviewed on an ongoing basis."
Some of that review could come during Monday's City Council meeting when, Cziok said, he hopes to share information about "what will precipitate an opening of the splash pad."
A decision to not open the splash pad at all for this season probably would not come until August, he said.