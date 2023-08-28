Nearly 4,000 baseball fans have visited Litchfield the past two weekends to see some of the top amateur baseball teams in the state compete in the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class B and C state tournament.
And while the Optimist Park turnstile has been busy, it could reach a rapid whir this coming weekend, the final four days of the state tournament. At least that’s the hope of Litchfield Baseball Association President Brian Jones, who’s also the chairman of the local state tournament committee.
“It’s going fantastic, I think, ” Jones said Sunday afternoon as he found a seat in the shade while the Cannon Falls Bears and Nisswa Lightning battled in a second-round matchup in Class C at Optimist Park. “The weather is cooperating. I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining, but the I think that we maybe didn’t get the games — the marquee-type games — yet, but next weekend is going to be, you know … the semifinals, that’s going to be big.”
As one of three state tournament host sites, Litchfield organizers knew they would have 24 games — eight on each of the tournament’s three weekends — played at Optimist Park. That meant plenty of visitors to the city, which is one of the enticements LBA used to sell Litchfield City Council on ballpark upgrades during the past few years.
Yes, fans would be coming primarily to see their favorite teams play in the state tournament, but Jones also saw it as a convention and visitors bureau marketing opportunity. A kind of “Build it and they will come for the baseball — but maybe stay to enjoy some of the city’s other amenities, and even come back some time in the future just for those attractions” moment.
There’s certainly been opportunity for that during the first two weekends, with paid attendance of 3,940 at Optimist Park, according to the Minnesota Baseball Association. That’s actually the smallest number of the three host sites, with Dassel packing in 5,142 and Delano 4,906 during the tournament’s first six days. Total attendance through Sunday’s games stood at 17,738.
And as Jones alluded to, attendance numbers often are more a reflection of teams’ followings than the state of the ballpark. And while Optimist Park has benefited from some area teams like the Kimball Express, Watkins Clippers and Hutchinson Huskies playing there in the first two weekends, it’s also seen its share of long-distance competitors, such as the Aug. 18 matchup between Roseau Royals (311 miles one way) and Spring Hill Chargers (40 miles), or this past Friday’s game between Bluffton Braves (114 miles one way) and Monticello Polecats (45 miles), and Sunday’s first game featuring the Cannon Falls Bears (108 miles one way) and Nisswa Lightning (114 miles).
Some of those teams have advanced to the third weekend of the tournament, but even they might be expected to bring more fans as they get closer to a state title. That’s why Jones believes the attendance could balloon this coming weekend.
“We had some great quality all, former pros playing, Division I and II and III players,” Jones said. “The competition is just awesome, the talent is awesome. That brings people out, and when we get to the semifinals, I think you’re going to see a lot more people out here.”
Delano will host the Class C state championship on Labor Day, while Dassel gets both Class B semifinal games and the Class B championship game. But Litchfield will play host to two Class B and two Class C round of 16 games, and two Class C quarterfinals and a semifinal Sunday.
With those big games will come big crowds, and Jones expressed gratitude for the volunteers who have helped provide what he called first-class service at Optimist Park. Ballpark upgrades might have set the stage for hosting state tournament games, but successfully pulling off those games comes down to volunteers — about 500 time slots over the three weekends, Jones said.
“The volunteers have been awesome,” Jones said. “That’s probably been the highlight is the community stepped up.”
Every facet of game-day duties — ticket takers, concession and souvenir sales, field maintenance, team hosts — is covered by that volunteer force. Their work, along with the state of the ballpark itself, has drawn rave reviews from those attending games, Jones said.
“Everybody said that the championship game should be here,” Jones said. “Our parking is better than anybody else’s, the facility handles crowds well, all the upgrades we made. I’ve had many people say that, out of the three (sites), this one’s the nicest facility all-around.”
For Jones, it’s been validation of the vision of some of Litchfield Baseball Association’s forefathers.
“This goes back to Rube (Nathe) and Red (Jones) and Tommy Smith setting the table for us to just expand,” Jones said. “We just expanded on what Red, Rube, Tommy, Mike Thompson, those guys did. Without them setting the table, we don’t have town ball and we don’t have all these other things.”