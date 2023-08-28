Nearly 4,000 baseball fans have visited Litchfield the past two weekends to see some of the top amateur baseball teams in the state compete in the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class B and C state tournament.

And while the Optimist Park turnstile has been busy, it could reach a rapid whir this coming weekend, the final four days of the state tournament. At least that’s the hope of Litchfield Baseball Association President Brian Jones, who’s also the chairman of the local state tournament committee.

