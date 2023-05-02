Atwater Thresher Association President Adam Bosch and Forest City Thresher Association President Frank Berg announced last week the two local threshing associations will be host to the Spring Meeting of the Minnesota Association of Antique Power Shows (MAAPS) Saturday, May 13, at the Forest City Threshing Show Grounds.

MAAPS helps all antique power shows work together to define best practices for these events.The organization meets twice a year to share ideas, concerns and suggestions about antique power and threshing shows as to how they can do a better job in presenting their shows and to function in a more professional manner.

