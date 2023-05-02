Atwater Thresher Association President Adam Bosch and Forest City Thresher Association President Frank Berg announced last week the two local threshing associations will be host to the Spring Meeting of the Minnesota Association of Antique Power Shows (MAAPS) Saturday, May 13, at the Forest City Threshing Show Grounds.
MAAPS helps all antique power shows work together to define best practices for these events.The organization meets twice a year to share ideas, concerns and suggestions about antique power and threshing shows as to how they can do a better job in presenting their shows and to function in a more professional manner.
President of the MAAPS, Jody Hicks, will preside over the business meeting, which will be attended by the members of numerous threshing shows from across the state. Reports will be given by attendees as to attendance levels of their respective shows as well as what a number of them are doing and are planning to do this coming year.
The joint efforts of the two threshing shows is unique in that the Atwater Threshers provide the morning refreshments and the noon meal – while the Forest City Threshers provide facilities and a venue for the meeting. Both threshing associations have a number of members which show at both shows. The Atwater Threshing Show is considered by many to be one of the finest threshing shows in Minnesota for its size and location, while the Forest City Threshing Show boasts unique and specialized exhibitions.
Planning and strategy sessions will be held during the day. After the meeting adjourns, visitors will tour the Forest City Threshing Show Grounds to observe some of the new exhibit space and some work-in-progress projects.
MAAPS President Hicks said that Bosch and Berg were to be commended for their joint efforts in hosting the event for the Minnesota Association of Antique Power Show. This will be the second time that MAAPS has met at Forest City Threshing Show grounds.