Forest City was the place to be this weekend for those interested in history.
Or even those who just wanted a tasty bit to eat.
Forest City Stockade and Forest City Threshers — located across a gravel road from each other — welcomed large crowds of visitors Saturday and Sunday to their historical recreations.
The stockade offers demonstrations of life on the Minnesota prairie in the mid-1800s with a collection of shops — gunsmith, land office, blacksmith, newspaper office and others. In addition, the town hall building includes models of the original stockade, built by settlers in the Forest City area in an attempt to fend off attacks from Dakota warriors in 1862.
Of course, food plays a role, too, with old-fashioned ice cream, buffalo sandwiches and the always-popular fry bread.
Across the street, the threshers show offered a glimpse at life on the farm in the early- to mid-1900s with a wide variety of demonstrations and exhibits ranging from a tobacco barn and steam engines to blacksmith shop and one-room school.
— Brent Schacherer, general manager