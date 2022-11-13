Thank you.
Two words, eight letters.
Acknowledging the sacrifices made by members United States military is as simple as that. Two words. Eight letters.
That was the message Don Dufner shared with Litchfield Public Schools students during a series of Veterans Day presentations Friday.
Litchfield and Meeker County veterans made stops at Litchfield Middle School and High School, then visited School of St. Philip Friday morning. They followed that with a stop at Lake Ripley Elementary School early afternoon before concluding their day at Meeker Manor and Gloria Dei.
Dufner, who served as Meeker County Veterans Service officer for nine years before retiring in 2021, was the featured speaker throughout the day. He spent 30 years in the Air Force, retiring as a chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force. He is a member and past commander of Watkins American Legion Post 543, a life member of the Wat-Kim-Valley VFW Post 5460 and of Hutchinson DAV Post 37. He and his wife, Stacy, live in Watkins.
Dufner told students Friday that Veterans Day is an obvious time to express appreciation to servicemen, but he asked that it not be the only time.
U.S. military members have served and sacrificed in many conflicts during the past century. As time goes on, some of those sacrifices are forgotten, Dufner said.
“Each day, we move further away from these ways, the years pass, time pushes ahead, headlines change, life gets in our way,” Dufner said. “…(H)onor these men and women by living well. These ordinary men and women rose to meethe seemingly impossible odds, did extraordinary things … and left the safety of their homes to defeat tyranny, ensure justice, fulfill the promise of safety, security … in our global community.”
As he stood at the speaker’s podium in the middle school gym, Dufner turned to salute his fellow veterans seated to his left and right, saying he represented grateful Americans who wished they could reach out and thank each of the veterans.
Then he returned to the microphone and looked to the students seated in the bleachers in front of him.
“Two words. Eight letters. Thank you,” he said. “Remember to say that to our veterans as we pass them every day, and not just on day of Veterans Day.”