It's amazing how popular jumping into a frozen lake has become for Litchfield Public Schools students.
In what has become an annual tradition, 164 Litchfield middle and high school students leaped into the chilly waters of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis Friday.
They were joined by hundreds of students from around the state in the Cool School Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Minnesota Special Olympics.
To participate in the Polar Plunge, students must raise at least $50 for Special Olympics. And in what has also become a tradition, Litchfield's contingent of students and teachers went above and beyond in the fundraising effort.
Litchfield's total of $25,617 was the most raised by a school-only team at Friday's event.
"Our team is proud of the fact that we are the best-represented school at the plunge and raise the most money for the Minneapolis Cool School Plunge," Litchfield Community Education Director Rebecca Warpula said in a news release.
"Our local community is so generous," said Malinda Larson, a leader with the Litchfield Dragon Spitfire Special Olympics program. "We could not do what we do for our Litchfield Spitfire athletes and partners without the support of our Polar Plungers."
Donations to Special Olympics help fund practices for and competition in bowling, basketball and track and field, covering travel costs, equipment, uniforms and events to celebrate athletes, Warpula said.