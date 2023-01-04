It feels like yesterday I was writing a column for the end of 2021 and here we are again. Time seems to fly, so at the end of every year I look back on all of the columns I wrote. It gives me a pretty good idea as to what happened, because a lot does happen in 12 months. So let’s take a look at some of the things that happened in 2022.
I think the most interesting thing that happened this last year was the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) coming online. The JWST was launched about a year ago but it took around six months for it to fully deploy and come online (a lot of that time was waiting for the sensors to reach the incredibly low temperatures it needs to function). Since it’s come online we’ve gotten many amazing photos of space. We’re seeing things in more clarity than was ever possible in the past. If you want a good comparison look up the “pillars of creation” comparison of the JWST and the Hubble telescope. It’s like comparing an old TV to a new high definition one.
The most disheartening thing that happened in 2022 was the invasion of Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and the war is ongoing. The war has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, has displaced thousands of Ukrainian families, and separated thousands of Ukrainian children from their parents. It’s also shown us that the state of Russia’s military is rather poor. The West has banded together to give Ukraine aid in the form of weapons, ammunition and other material. And with those supplies Ukraine has not only halted Russia’s advance, but it has taken back significant portions of its country.
Because of the war I decided to take a closer look at a new front in warfare, cyber warfare. It involves anything you might do over the internet or via software. And it’s a little scary because it’s cheap. For the cost of one missile you could hire dozens of hackers, train them, and give them computers to start hacking your enemies’ infrastructure. It’s so cheap that countries like Russia and North Korea must be treated as legitimate enemies on this front.
On a more positive note sales of electric vehicles, or EVs, in the United States hit 5% of the total cars sold in 2022. This number is important because it’s a threshold at which manufacturers, suppliers, and any ancillary services will start to take notice and support EVs. In 2022 we’ve seen a huge increase in charging stations installed — at gas stations, parking lots, and roadside rest stops. We are going to see sales of EVs continue to go up, and worrying about gas prices will soon be a thing of the past for most of us.
We also saw an increase in the number of ways you can get internet to your house in 2022. Not only do we have the traditional wired internet available from legacy providers but satellite based internet is becoming more available, as is home internet over 5G. If you live close to a 5G tower you can get incredible speeds for low prices. Space-based internet is an option for most of the country. If you want to look into Google StarLink and see if it is available in your area. And Google Fiber, a direct competitor to legacy wired providers, recently announced they would be rolling out to a bunch of new cities. More competition for the legacy providers is good, because we’ll get a better experience for a better price.
I hope that 2022 was a good year for you, and that 2023 will be even better.
