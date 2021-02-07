It might look on paper like nothing changed, but the relationship between the city of Litchfield and Litchfield Golf Club Inc. seems to have taken a giant leap forward.
While unanimously approving a motion to disband its golf club transition committee and to leave a 2013 contract between the city and GCI in place, the City Council during its Feb. 1 meeting also approved creation of a committee to help oversee operations at the municipal golf course.
The committee, proposed by Golf Club Inc., will include two City Council representatives — John Carlson and Betty Allen were named Feb. 1 — and two members of the nonprofit GCI board of directors, President Carl Minton and Peter Kormanik. As suggested by GCI, the committee would “be responsible for a range of issues that come up in relation to memberships, promotions, course management, course improvement, fees, tournaments, course closings, expenses and other issues relating to the golf course.”
The resolution leaves in place Golf Club Inc.’s oversight of the clubhouse, including the restaurant and pro shop, as spelled out in the 2013 agreement, at least for the 2021 season.
Carlson proposed the resolution to leave the current agreement in place after a lengthy discussion that covered much of the same ground from the previous two City Council meetings.
“You guys have done a lot of work,” Carlson said. “Historically, for me, when things are muddy a little bit, (when) my basketball team didn’t’ know what to do, we went to the basics.
“We don’t know if this summer is going to be a normal summer,” Carlson added. “The gentlemen representing Golf Club Inc. are businessmen. Two of the three (Minton and Kormanik) have run restaurants. That’s their forte. Why don’t we go back to the old agreement for this season ad hope like heck they can find a great restaurant (manager) for the city?”
For the city to attempt to reach a separation agreement with GCI, while also preparing for the coming golf season, looking for a new restaurant tenant and managing the pro shop and possible summer tournaments did not seem like a good idea with a new season rapidly approaching.
“I think the fall is when you need to be doing all this stuff,” said Carlson, a former teacher who also has experience running a tennis facility. “Right now, we need to be thinking about being ready to move on (with the new season).”
The comments gained immediate traction with others around the Council dais, as well as GCI, whose president was given a turn at the microphone, where he stressed the importance of a joint Council-GCI committee that he said would improve the relationship.
“The only think I wold ask is we still keep some sort of committee format going,” Minton said. “(In the past) we’re thinking we’re doing the right thing only to find out no everyone is being informed.”
He favored going forward with the 2013 contract, “but I really want to see us … work together with the goal of getting this thing figured out for next year.”
Potential restaurant tenants “see what’s in the media and the papers” when the city and GCI are at odds. Adding that to what has been a difficult environment to attract anyone interested in opening a restaurant in the age of COVID-19, and it has been “very difficult right now. It doesn’t make it any easier for me to explain to these people.”
One of the key shortcomings of the 2013 agreement, Minton said, was the lack of a joint committee that could keep the lines of communication open between GCI and the city.
“We all agree that this is a great asset to our community,” Mayor Keith Johnson said. “And we gotta keep it open.”