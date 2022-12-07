FDR Infamy Speech

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt delivered his “Day of Infamy” speech to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941. It took six-and-a-half minutes. Behind him are Vice President Henry Wallace, left, and Speaker of the House Sam Rayburn. To the right, in uniform in front of Rayburn, is Roosevelt’s son, James, who escorted his father to the Capitol.

 National Archives/Wikipedia

It was 81 years ago today, the Empire of Japan attacked Pearl Harbor Naval Base, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt delivered this address to the nation on Dec. 8, 1941.

Tags