That one week of warm temperatures we had in April whetted my appetite for sunny days so bright you have to squint to see, short sleeve T-shirts that wick the sweat from your skin and the fresh scent of cotton sheets flapping in the breeze on a backyard clothesline.
Ah, the glories of Minnesota.
While it might feel like early April, my mind is firmly thinking June and all the glorious activities that come with it. Among the most popular is Music in the Park — a longtime tradition of towns large and small hosting outdoor summer concerts. Typically in the public square, which becomes a gathering place to meet old friends and make new ones, savor a bite and unwind after a long day's work.
Litchfield's Thriving Thursdays are back with the season starting early — Thursday, June 8, and ending late — Thursday, Aug. 24.
Food and music go together like salt and pepper, so it's not surprising Litchfield offers this winning combination each week. The season kickoff 6-8 p.m. features the ‘57 Chevy Band and Watercade Brat Feed.
Sponsored by the Litchfield Downtown Council, or LDC, the group selects performers based on suggestions and word of mouth. Depending on the performer, attendance ranges from 75 to 300, with an average of about 125. The weekly concerts are advertised in a wide area around Litchfield and have proven to be a great meeting place for the young and young at heart.
“I have been a barber here for over 50 years," said Larry Ackerman, LDC member. "My customers tell me they are glad the Litchfield Downtown Council is coordinating the music. I want to thank First District Association for their donation and the city of Litchfield.”
Like Ackerman, Betty Allen, LDC president, appreciates the line up of music this summer. While Gary Barnes, LDC member, likes the sense of community that the gatherings bring to Litchfield.
That said, the summer music schedule also features:
- Thursday, June 15: October Son, food by Meeker Dairy Association
- Thursday, June 22: Peggy & Friends, food by Litchfield Area Mentorship Program
- Thursday, June 29: Dad and Drea, food by Litchfield Student Anglers Club
- Thursday, July 6: Celestial Circus, food by School of St. Philip
- Thursday, July 13: Kingery Family, food to be determined
- Thursday, July 20: Todd “Elvis” Anderson, food by Litchfield Downtown Council
- Thursday, July 27: Marv Nissel Band. Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic
- Thursday, Aug. 3: No Music in the Park. Enjoy the Meeker County Fair
- Thursday, Aug. 10: Rainbow Singers, food to be determined
- Thursday, Aug. 17: 8/17 Crimson Edge, food by Little Red Schoolhouse
- Thursday, Aug. 24: Veteran Tribute by the Litchfield Downtown Council and Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic
In case of inclement weather, listen to KLFD for announcements at 3 p.m. The rain location is the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave.
Additional summer highlights to look forward to:
- The week of Watercade, July 8, children’s entertainment is featured with the Celestial Circus.
- The last concert of the season is Aug. 25 and it will be a tribute to local veterans. The Litchfield Downtown Council is partnering with the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic with proceeds going to the Meeker County veterans van.
- Two years ago the Litchfield Downtown Council and the city's Historic Preservation Commission partnered to do benches along Sibley Avenue. Due to material and shipping delays, the project has been on hold, but things are now moving along with the hope that benches will be in place this month.
- The Litchfield Downtown Council has also launched a donation drive for a second clock that will be up and running this summer. Also look for streetscape enhancements such as new banners, sign/map, planters with colorful flowers and Edison-style lights in the alley. spring/early summer.
For more information about the Litchfield Downtown Council, visit its Facebook page.