Meeker County township residents can play an active role in democracy during Township Day March 8.
Residents in Minnesota’s 1,781 townships can participate in their township’s annual meeting — held the second Tuesday in March — to voice opinions about local issues with other townships and vote directly on annual tax levies. They can also give feedback to neighbors elected to make decisions at the most local level regarding road work, fire protection, ditches and others.
Many townships will hold elections for supervisor and treasurer positions. Some townships, however, have moved their elections to November — but still will meet March 10.
“The tradition of a town meeting has roots in colonial America,” said Jeff Krueger, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Townships. “New England town meetings gave citizens a way to exercise local authority. Those meetings were especially important in the development of democracy because it emphasized problem-solving through group efforts.
Townships were Minnesota's first form of government. In the 1800s, Congress ordered a survey to divide the Minnesota territory into 36 square mile tracts of land. Today, townships refer to public corporations governed by a local board of supervisors and made to supply services to residents.
“We encourage every township resident to attend their annual meeting — together we’ll shape the future,” Krueger said. “Mark your calendar for March 8 and find the location and time by checking your local newspaper or contacting your township clerk and invite your neighbors to the annual meeting on Township Day.”
Following is a list of Meeker County township meetings set for Tuesday, March 8:
ACTON TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Elections: 4 to 8 p.m. The Board of Supervisors will canvass votes and elect a chairman for the coming year after the polls close.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Grove City Community Center, 210 Atlantic Ave. W., Grove City
CEDAR MILLS TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Location: Cedar Mills Gun Club, 62841 140th St., Hutchinson
COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Collinwood Township Hall, 21904 746th Ave., Dassel
COSMOS TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Cosmos Fire Hall, 206 Gemini Ave. E., Cosmos
Elections are in November
DANIELSON TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: 51815 220th St, Grove City
Elections are in November
DARWIN TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Darwin City/Town Hall, 305 Curran St., Darwin
Elections are in November
DASSEL TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St., Dassel
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Ellsworth Township Hall, 19258 State Highway 9, Darwin
FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Forest City Threshers, 64917 309th St., Litchfield
FOREST PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Treasurer election: One 2-year term
Location: Watkins City Hall, 111 Central Ave. S., Watkins
GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m. Absentee voting will be Saturday, March 5, at the clerk’s home, 16235 CSAH 1.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield
HARVEY TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Lighthouse Church AG, 28164 State Highway 22, Litchfield
Elections are in November
KINGSTON TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Kingston Community Center 30840 722nd Ave., Dassel
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Election: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Litchfield Fire Hall meeting room
MANANNAH TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m. or immediately following the close of polls and counting of ballots.
Election: 5 to 8 p.m. The town hall also will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, for absentee voting.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Manannah Township Hall, 57211 351st St., Grove City
SWEDE GROVE TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8 p.m. or immediately following the polls closing.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m. The town hall also will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, for absentee voting.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Swede Grove Town Hall, 29956 State Highway 4, Grove City
UNION GROVE TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Election: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Union Grove Town Hall, 35975 515 Ave., Paynesville