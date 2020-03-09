Minnesota Association of Townships

Meeker County township residents could play an active role in democracy during the Township Day March 10.

Residents in Minnesota’s 1,781 townships can participate in the annual meeting — held the second Tuesday in March — to voice opinions about local issues with other townships and vote directly on annual tax levies. They can also give feedback to neighbors elected to make decisions at the most local level regarding road work, fire protection, ditches and others.

Many townships will hold elections for supervisor and treasurer positions. Some townships, however, have moved their elections to November — but still will meet March 10.

“Township communities come together to shape their government from the grassroots up,” David Hann, executive director for Minnesota Association of Townships, said. “Whether they are electing new local officers or voting on the annual tax levy, these annual meetings are important to the direct democracy of townships. On behalf of the Minnesota Association of Townships, I encourage every township resident to attend their annual meeting.”

Townships were Minnesota's first form of government. In the 1800s, Congress ordered a survey to divide the Minnesota territory into 36 square mile tracts of land. Today, townships refer to public corporations governed by a local board of supervisors and made to supply services to residents.

To find your meeting time, see the list below:

ACTON TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 3 p.m.

Elections: 4 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Grove City Fire Hall, 200 Atlantic Ave. W., Grove City

CEDAR MILLS TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 3 p.m.

Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Location: Cedar Mills Gun Club, 62841 140th St., Hutchinson

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8 p.m.

Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Collinwood Township Hall, 21904 746th Ave., Dassel

COSMOS TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Cosmos Fire Hall, 206 Gemini Ave. E., Cosmos

Elections are in November

DANIELSON TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: 51815 220th St, Grove City

Elections are in November

DARWIN TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Darwin City/Town Hall, 305 Curran St., Darwin

Elections are in November

DASSEL TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8 p.m.

Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St., Dassel

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Ellsworth Township Hall, 19258 State Highway 9, Darwin

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Forest City Threshers, 64917 309th St., Litchfield

FOREST PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Treasurer election: One 2-year term

Location: Watkins City Hall, 111 Central Ave. S., Watkins

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.

Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield

HARVEY TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Lighthouse Church AG, 28164 State Highway 22, Litchfield

Elections are in November

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Kingston Community Center 30840 722nd Ave., Dassel

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Election: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Meeker County Courthouse Community Room A, 325 North Sibley Ave., Litchfield

MANANNAH TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Election: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Manannah Township Hall, 57211 351st St., Grove City

SWEDE GROVE TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8 p.m.

Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Swede Grove Town Hall, 29956 State Highway 4, Grove City

UNION GROVE TOWNSHIP

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Election: 5 to 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Union Grove Town Hall, 35975 515 Ave., Paynesville

