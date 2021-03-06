Minnesota Association of Townships

If you’re one of approximately 914,174 residents living in one of Minnesota’s 1,781 townships, your opportunity to be heard in local government is Tuesday, March 9, during Township Day.

This day marks annual meetings in which township residents meet to make their thoughts known on local issues, vote directly on annual tax levies and provide feedback to neighbors elected to make decisions at the local level regarding road work, fire protection, ditches and other concerns.

Some townships are holding elections for supervisor and treasurer positions, while others hold elections in November.

“Local government is alive and well at the grassroots level in townships,” said David Gary Burdorf of Green Isle Township in Sibley County, the Minnesota Association of Townships Board of Directors president. “Voters will choose new local officers, and dedicated election judges will carry out these COVID-safe elections.”

Following state guidance, masks are required at annual meetings this year, and social distancing of at least 6 feet will be observed.

To find your meeting time and location, see the list below.

Acton Township

Annual meeting: 3 p.m.

Elections: 4-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Grove City Hall, 200 Atlantic Ave. W., Grove City

Cedar Mills Township

Annual meeting: 3 p.m.

Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 5 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Cedar Mills Gun Club, 62841 140th St., Hutchinson

Collinwood Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Collinwood Township Hall, 21904 746th Ave., Dassel

Cosmos Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Cosmos Fire Hall, 206 Gemini Ave. E., Cosmos

Elections in November.

Danielson Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: 51815 220th St., Atwater

Elections in November.

Darwin Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Darwin Township Hall, 305 Curran St., Darwin

Elections in November.

Dassel Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer: two-year term

Location: Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., Dassel

Ellsworth Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Ellsworth Township Hall, 19258 State Highway 9, Darwin

Forest City Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Forest City Threshers, 64917 309th St., Litchfield

Forest Prairie Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Watkins City Hall, 110 Central Ave. S., Watkins

Greenleaf Township

Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield

Harvey Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Lighthouse Church Assembly of God, 28164 State Highway 22 North, Litchfield

Elections in November.

Kingston Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Supervisor special election: one-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Kingston Community Center 30840 722nd Ave., Dassel

Litchfield Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Election: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Meeker County Courthouse Community Room A, 325 North Sibley Ave., Litchfield

Manannah Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Election: 5-8 p.m. (the township hall will also be open 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 6)

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Manannah Township Hall, 57211 351st St., Grove City

Swede Grove Township

Annual meeting: 8 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Swede Grove Town Hall, 29956 State Highway 4, Grove City

Union Grove Township

Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: one-year term

Location: Union Grove Town Hall, 35975 515 Ave., Paynesville

