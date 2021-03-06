If you’re one of approximately 914,174 residents living in one of Minnesota’s 1,781 townships, your opportunity to be heard in local government is Tuesday, March 9, during Township Day.
This day marks annual meetings in which township residents meet to make their thoughts known on local issues, vote directly on annual tax levies and provide feedback to neighbors elected to make decisions at the local level regarding road work, fire protection, ditches and other concerns.
Some townships are holding elections for supervisor and treasurer positions, while others hold elections in November.
“Local government is alive and well at the grassroots level in townships,” said David Gary Burdorf of Green Isle Township in Sibley County, the Minnesota Association of Townships Board of Directors president. “Voters will choose new local officers, and dedicated election judges will carry out these COVID-safe elections.”
Following state guidance, masks are required at annual meetings this year, and social distancing of at least 6 feet will be observed.
To find your meeting time and location, see the list below.
Acton Township
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Elections: 4-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Grove City Hall, 200 Atlantic Ave. W., Grove City
Cedar Mills Township
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 5 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Cedar Mills Gun Club, 62841 140th St., Hutchinson
Collinwood Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Collinwood Township Hall, 21904 746th Ave., Dassel
Cosmos Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Cosmos Fire Hall, 206 Gemini Ave. E., Cosmos
Elections in November.
Danielson Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: 51815 220th St., Atwater
Elections in November.
Darwin Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Darwin Township Hall, 305 Curran St., Darwin
Elections in November.
Dassel Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer: two-year term
Location: Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., Dassel
Ellsworth Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Ellsworth Township Hall, 19258 State Highway 9, Darwin
Forest City Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Forest City Threshers, 64917 309th St., Litchfield
Forest Prairie Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Watkins City Hall, 110 Central Ave. S., Watkins
Greenleaf Township
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield
Harvey Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Lighthouse Church Assembly of God, 28164 State Highway 22 North, Litchfield
Elections in November.
Kingston Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Supervisor special election: one-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Kingston Community Center 30840 722nd Ave., Dassel
Litchfield Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Election: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Meeker County Courthouse Community Room A, 325 North Sibley Ave., Litchfield
Manannah Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Election: 5-8 p.m. (the township hall will also be open 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 6)
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Manannah Township Hall, 57211 351st St., Grove City
Swede Grove Township
Annual meeting: 8 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Swede Grove Town Hall, 29956 State Highway 4, Grove City
Union Grove Township
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: one-year term
Location: Union Grove Town Hall, 35975 515 Ave., Paynesville