Joe Tacheny remembers the day his older brothers went to war.

They were among several dozen young men from Litchfield and surrounding area who boarded a troop train on a brutally cold night in January 1951 that eventually brought them to Camp Rucker, Alabama. It was a kind of raucous occasion at the Litchfield Depot, Joe recalls, as a large crowd gathered to send off members of the town’s National Guard unit.

Tags