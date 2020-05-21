Chad Tschimperle, a Cokato construction worker recently endorsed by the Minnesota Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party, has filed for the District 18 seat in the Minnesota Senate. District 18 includes Meeker, McLeod, and Sibley counties and the city of Cokato and Cokato Township in Wright County.
Tschimperle will be challenging Sen. Scott Newman, the Republican-endorsed candidate in District 18.
Tschimperle has been a construction laborer since 1989 and a member of Local 563 Laborers’ Union since 2001. He has worked on construction projects all over Minnesota. He plans to retire in December. Besides his leadership on construction crews, he has been an active volunteer and chairman of the Meeker-Cokato DFL and served on a local cemetery maintenance board.
“Working the big construction projects takes a lot of coordination and cooperation to get things done,” said Tschimperle. “Every person there has a job to do and it must be done in unison with all others. It’s a challenge, but a beautiful thing when it all comes together. I look at working in the Legislature in a similar way.”
Tschimperle graduated from Hopkins Eisenhower High School in 1974. His father worked for the Hopkins School District in plumbing and heating maintenance; his mother was a homemaker and bookkeeper. Tschimperle has lived in Watertown and rural Cokato most of his adult life, with extended family in McLeod and Meeker counties. He and his wife, Suzanne, began renovating a century-old farmstead in Cokato Township in 1991, where they raised their four children. They now have five grandchildren.
“The Minnesota DFL Party has endorsed a tremendous slate of candidates from all walks of life and from all across Minnesota,” said State DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin. “Voters everywhere can trust DFL-Party-endorsed candidates to expand opportunity, build prosperity, and fight for the safety and security of all Minnesotans.”
“Minnesota is a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Tschimperle said. “By working to find common ground instead of concentrating on differences, I will do what I can to make it even better.”