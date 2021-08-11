When they learned they would be honored as Meeker County's 2021 University of Minnesota Farm Family of the Year, Steve and Joan Turck were surprised.
"We thought, 'We don't do anything exceptional here,'" said Joan Turck. ""We just try to be good, honest stewards of the land. It's an honor. We didn't expect to be picked. We don't do anything different than other farmers."
Joan and Steve are the fourth generation on the Turck farm. In the past, the Turcks raised registered Hampshire hogs and were crop farmers. They also operated a dog boarding kennel. Currently, the family grows corn, soybeans and Christmas trees, and enroll land in the Conservation Reserve Program.
The Turcks began planting Christmas trees 40 years ago.
"We had some property that was quite sandy, and oats and small grain didn't grow well on it," Joan said.
A Soil and Water Conservation Officer suggested growing trees on the land, which brought full circle a wish of Steve, who had hoped to grow trees when he was in FFA He had decided not to at the time to avoid stepping on a neighbor's toes.
"We decided instead of putting money in small grain and not making it profitable, we would try Christmas trees," Joan said.
Since then, the operation has grown to a choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm. Deciduous trees were added in the early 2000s. Evergreen and deciduous trees are sold for planting. Trees take seven to 10 years to grow to size to be chopped down.
In addition to growing and selling six types of Christmas trees, the family operates a seasonal gift shop and sells custom designed balsam and Fraser fir wreaths. The Turcks get help from their immediate family and employees. Steve and Joan's son Jesse, his wife, Jean and their three children provide help seasonally and whenever they are able. Steve and Joan’s son Nathan and his wife, Jessica, and their three children provide help wherever needed.
Steve was a coach for the Litchfield Youth Wrestling Program, a board member and past president of the MN Christmas Tree Growers Association and a longtime member of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association and Pheasants Forever. Joan is a retired nurse and volunteers time with the Litchfield Area Hospice and volunteers at the family’s church. Steve and Joan have been supporters and leaders with 4-H and FFA. Both are supporters of the Litchfield Area Mentorship Program.
"You pick a youth and you do things with them," Joan said. "You take them places, you do things with them, talk to them. It's to help youth feel good about themselves and have some opportunities they don't normally get. It's a very good program."
There is also a lunch buddies program, which invites mentors to have lunch with mentees at school certain days of the week.
"It's a fill in to help kid who need some extra attention and love," Joan said.
She and Steve are anxiously waiting to see what comes next after the COVID pandemic cut back volunteering opportunities.
"We just weren't able to do things we would in a normal year," Joan said.
Farm families were recognized during a ceremony last week at Farmfest near Redwood Falls.
Profiles of the 2021 honorees and information on the recognition event can be found at z.umn.edu/farm-families-year. The Turck Family will also be recognized during the Meeker County Fair at 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7. families are chosen by a committee based on commitment to their communities and to enhancing agriculture.
Bev Durgan, dean of University of Minnesota Extension, said, "farm families are a major driver of Minnesota’s economy and the vitality of Minnesota’s rural communities.”