Two Litchfield people have been arrested following the search of a Litchfield home that netted drugs with a street value of more than $40,000.
According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sherrif's Office, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 400 block of Terrace View Drive. During the search, agents found 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.7 ounces of marijuana and several other controlled substance pills. Street value of the methamphetamine, if sold by the gram, would be more than $40,000, according to the news release.
In addition to the drugs, officers found $1,000 cash.
Arrested were a 35-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Litchfield. They are expected to face first degree controlled substance charges. More arrests are anticipated in the case, which is active and ongoing, according to the sheriff's office. Names of those arrested have not yet been released.
The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by Litchfield Police Department and Meeker County Sheriff's Office.