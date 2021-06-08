Two people were arrested and held in Meeker County Jail following an incident Monday morning at a Dassel home.
According to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Ralph Suhr, 29, and Olivia Strmic, 22, were arrested after deputies responded to a report of threats at a residence in the 500 block of Maple Street in Dassel.
The call, which came at 11:40 a.m. Monday, indicated a man pointed a firearm at the ground in front of a woman and made threatening remarks.
Upon responding, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at the residence with the help of the Kandiyohi-Meeker SWAT team. A second warrant by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force also was executed.
Two pistols were recovered during the search, according to the sheriff's office release. In addition the CEE-VI task force recovered marijuana concentrates, psilocybin mushrooms and synthetic LSD.
Suhr and Strmic are awaiting formal charges.