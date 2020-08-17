A regional drug task force and local law enforcement arrested two people last week after a compliance check grew into a drug search and seizure of more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana at a Litchfield home.
Devin Delbert Blom, 33, and Michelle Margaret Patzold, 35, face first-degree charges of drug sale and drug possession, and Blom also faces additional charges of first-degree sale and possession due to his criminal history.
Blom has a previous conviction for drug possession and three previous convictions for violent felonies. During his initial court appearance, Blom’s bail was set at $2 million cash or bond without conditions or $1 million cash or bond for release with conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 22. The criminal complaint states the Meeker County Attorney’s Office will seek a longer sentence for Blom.
Bail for Patzold was set at $500,000 for unconditional release and $250,000 with conditions. Her next court date was set for Aug. 31.
According to the complaint, an agent from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force responded to a house in the 600 block of South Armstrong Avenue Aug. 12 after the agency was contacted by a Department of Corrections agent who was conducting a compliance check of Blom. The complaint said that the DOC agent had seen a photo that made him suspect Blom had methamphetamine.
When the task force agent arrived, he joined the DOC agent in a search of the home. Blom was at the home during the search.
Agents found high-end televisions, computers and other items, which Blom said had been purchased when Patzold cashed out a retirement account, according to the complaint. Agents arrested Patzold after she arrived at the home while the search was going on, and they found nearly $72,000 in cash in her purse, which she allegedly said was gambling winnings.
The drug task force applied for a search warrant for the rest of the property after a dog trained to find narcotics showed interest in two vehicles at the residence. The warrant led to the search of a 2020 Ram 1500, in which multiple baggies filled with methamphetamine with a total weight of 11.6 pounds were found, court records said. Another nine sealed bags containing 9.3 pounds of a green, leafy substance that field tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, an active ingredient in marijuana, also were found, in addition to more than 100 vape cartridges containing THC.
A news release from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force said the value of the drugs seized at the residence is more than $150,000.