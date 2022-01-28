Two people were injured and a Litchfield man was arrested following a two-car collision Thursday night.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Paul Waibel, 55, of Litchfield was arrested and booked into the Meeker County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm.
The sheriff's office reported that dispatch received a call at 10 p.m. Thursday about a two-vehicle, head-on collision at the intersection of State Highway 15 and 200th Street in Collinwood Township. When deputies arrived, the report said, they learned that Waibel was driving north on Highway 15 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Katie Lene, 35, of Hutchinson. She and her passenger, Justin Lene, 34, also of Hutchinson, were transported to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies determined alcohol was a factor in the crash, and Waibel was taken to Meeker County Jail.
Minnesota State Patrol, Dassel Fire and Rescue and Allina Ambulance also responded to the scene.