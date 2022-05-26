Litchfield continued its roll in the Section 2A tennis tournament Wednesday as two singles players and a doubles team stayed alive in the individual tournament, which continues Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The Dragons won the section team title on Monday at Gustavus, then returned with two singles players and two doubles teams for the individual tournament.
Senior Mason Woelfel, the No. 2 seed, reached the singles semifinals after receiving a first-round bye, then beating Brennan Kern of St. James 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. He is scheduled to play sixth-seeded Jack Schaefer of Holy Family Catholic in the semifinals.
Garrison Jackman, a junior, also reached the singles semifinals with a 6-0, 6-1 win over No. 12-seed Devin Haase of Blue Earth in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 6-0 win over St. James’ Andrei Rivera in the quarterfinals. Jackman, the No. 5 seed, is scheduled to meet top-seeded Michael Frost of Holy Family in the semifinals.
Litchfield’s double’s team of Alex Draeger and Braden Olson, seeded No. 1, received a first round bye, then dispatched Holy Family’s Tommy Agerland and Jake Cameron 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The Dragons duo is scheduled to meet Southwest Christian’s Luke Schwen and Max Schmidt, the No. 4 seed, in the semifinals.
Litchfield’s other doubles tandem — Nathan Wuotila and Gray Nelson — were seeded seventh and opened the tournament with a win, beating Southwest Christian’s Cooper Reimann and Austin Kimble. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals, however, by second-seeded Marty Anderson and Cooper Dean of St. Peter by a 6-1, 6-2 score.
The top two finishers in singles and doubles in the section tournament advance to the State Class A Tennis Tournament, which is set for June 7-10 at Reed Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.