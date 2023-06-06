Movie premiere madness hit Litchfield last week, as area film and history buffs — and local actors eager to catch a glimpse of themselves on the big screen — flooded the Hollywood Theatre to see “Uprising.”

The movie, based on Dean Urdahl’s historical fiction novel of the same name, had a schedule run of three evening shows Tuesday through Thursday last week at the Hollywood. But when overflow crowds forced dozens of patrons to be turned away on the last two nights, theater management added matinee showings Saturday and Sunday.

Tags