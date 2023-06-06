Movie premiere madness hit Litchfield last week, as area film and history buffs — and local actors eager to catch a glimpse of themselves on the big screen — flooded the Hollywood Theatre to see “Uprising.”
The movie, based on Dean Urdahl’s historical fiction novel of the same name, had a schedule run of three evening shows Tuesday through Thursday last week at the Hollywood. But when overflow crowds forced dozens of patrons to be turned away on the last two nights, theater management added matinee showings Saturday and Sunday.
About 30 minutes before Thursday’s scheduled 7 p.m. start, the line to get into the Hollywood stretched a half a block north on the Sibley Avenue sidewalk. And minutes before showtime, the approximately 20 people still in line were told they’d have to come back for one of the matinees.
Urdahl said it was a heartening show of support for the movie, which was filmed last year using a large contingent of local actors at several locations in and around Meeker County, including the Forest City Stockade.
“It was very gratifying to see all these people and to get so many positive comments,” Urdahl said. “People liked the movie. You always get a handful of people who might be criticial, and we had some of those. But it was literally a handful. The positives were many, many, many.”
Director Christopher Forbes sent the finished product — at least for now — off to the distributor this past weekend. It’s expected to be released on a streaming platform sometime in July, Urdahl said, though no specifics are available on that yet.
The distribution contract allows “limited theatrical showings,” Urdahl said, meaning it can’t be shown in more than five theaters yet. After six months, DVDs can be produced, “and we’re working on those types of things,” he said.
That DVD release might be slightly different from the streaming version, according to Urdahl, as some audio fine-tuning is done.
“The DVD version when that comes out, will be as pristine as we can get it,” Urdahl said.
The production process has been an interesting one for Urdahl, as the movie has changed multiple times, even over the past two weeks. In fact, change has been a constant almost from the beginning, according to both Urdahl and Forbes.
“Uprising” is fictional, but based heavily on real-life events during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, recounting many of the war’s most well-known events. In fact, Urdahl’s book — a sprawling tale of more than 400 pages — includes so much detail and so many possibilities, it will spawn another movie, according to Forbes.
Speaking to an advance premiere audience May 27 at Lichfield Opera House for local actors who played roles in the movie, Forbes said he saw two separate but parallel storylines emerge as he began shooting “Uprising.”
“The film started a little bit different than it turned out,” Forbes said.
“Uprising” was similar to another movie Forbes did called “Fire Trail,” which was adapted from another epic-like, 420-page book. That movie, he said, was shot in a year and two months. Meanwhile, the shooting schedule for “Uprising” was five weeks in September and October 2022.
“Halfway through that, I had a conversation with Dean, which I had sort of mentioned before that, ‘You know, this book is wonderful and all, with a big, sprawling epic, and it covers so many characters, so many locations’ that it was around mid-September and I said, ‘we’re not going to be able to accomplish this.’”
Instead, he decided to split the book in half, telling one story of the pioneers and Dakota, the other about the soldiers and Dakota.
“What I saw was two distinctly different stories, two threads, two major films,” Forbes said. “There’s 100 threads .. but I saw two major stories.”
That means shooting of the “soldier story” will likely begin this September and October.
“This is a work in progress,” Forbes explained. “All the films that I show in advance, before I send them in, are a work in progress. And work in progress means is, is it going to have every filmed (scene)? Well not this one. This is not going to have every scene that we shot, not quite every scene (but) most of them. It will run 77 minutes today; the final product is going to be about 92. And it’s an ongoing process.”
But last week’s premieres gave even Forbes a bit of a thrill.
“I love big screens,” Forbes told the audience at the cast and crew premiere. “Most of them, I don’t get a chance to do this. I don’t have the chance to run in a theater setting at all, with big sound, you know, an audience who hasn’t seen it yet.”
And audiences were eager to see “Uprising.” According attendance numbers kept by Urdahl, more than 1,000 viewers saw the movie during nine showings over nine days. There were 170 in attendance during each cast and crew showing, another 170 the first Hollywood showing, and 200 each on the Hollywood sellout nights. The added matinees, with little advance notice, drew another 100 Saturday and Sunday.
“The goal was to put out a quality product that tells a story, and I think we’ve done that,” Urdahl said. “With more time, money and availability of actors, there are other things we could have done. But in light of what was available to us, I think it went pretty well.”