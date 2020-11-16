The coronavirus pandemic put a bit of a damper on Veterans Day observances last week, but veterans and students still found a way to salute those who have served.
The biggest local program took place in the afternoon Nov. 11 outdoors at the School of St. Philip, where members of the Litchfield Military Honor Guard offered a program than included a 21-gun salute and demonstration with explanation of folding a United States flag. Veterans also recorded a program and shared it virtually earlier in the day from Litchfield High School.
At St. Philip’s students offered the veterans a bookmark with a poem on one side that was signed by all of the school’s students on the other side.