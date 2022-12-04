It was cold, but not enough to dampen the holiday spirits of visitors to the Forest City Stockade Saturday.
Hundreds of people refused to let temperatures in the low teens keep them from enjoying the annual Pioneer Christmas at the stockade.
Carolers performed inside the cabin, while outside, the many stockade volunteers made fry bread, stew and homemade ice cream, among other treats.
Meanwhile, the various buildings outside the stockade walls entertained and educated visitors with demonstrations varying from candle making to printing, and pottery making to woodworking.
Oh, and of course, even Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance, happy to be photographed with visitors in or near their sleigh parked inside the barn.
The thermometer said "cold," but all of the activities offered a "warm" holiday from yesteryear.
— Text and photos by Brent Schacherer