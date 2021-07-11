Pent-up demand for community celebrations and gatherings of friends bloomed this past weekend as Litchfield celebrated Watercade.
Last year's Watercade — like most community festivals around the state and nation — was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-year hiatus seemed to make folks hungry for fun, as people turned out in droves for Litchfield's annual salute to friends, family and fun.
People mingled shoulder-to-shoulder and seemed relatively happy to wait in long lines at food vendor trailers during Friday night's beach party and fireworks at Lake Ripley and Memorial Park. Watercade Board chairwoman Heather Winkelman called turnout for Friday's festivities among the best — if not best — she could recall.
And the fun didn't stop there, as Saturday brought a full day of fun, with everything from the four-mile run and fishing tournament in the morning, Art in the Park throughout the day at Central Park, and Grande Day Parade in the evening. Softball and tennis tournaments also ran throughout the day.
The festivities wrapped up with the crowning of a new Miss Litchfield — Claudia Toenjes — Sunday afternoon.
