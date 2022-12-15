Watkins native Kaitlyn Root joined the Minnesota Beef Council earlier this month to serve as the new beef quality assurance coordinator and as the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association executive director.
Root will be responsible for coordination of the BQA program and overall staff management of the MSCA.
Root attended Eden Valley-Watkins High School. Growing up, she could be found playing sports, hunting, or spending time on the lake fishing with her family. She developed a passion for the agriculture industry while spending time on her family’s crop farm, so she decided to attend North Dakota State University to further her education in the agriculture industry.
She graduated from NDSU in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication and a minor in animal science. While attending NDSU, Root worked at the NDSU Swine Unit as a farmhand and as a caregiver in group homes for people with disabilities. She said she feels both jobs added to her unique background and set of skills.
After graduation, Root worked for the Wyoming Livestock Roundup newspaper in Casper, Wyoming as an editor. She familiarized herself with ranching and gained knowledge on the beef industry during this time.
“Writing for an ag-based newspaper allowed me to really get to know ranchers and understand ag policy,” Root said. “It opened my eyes to the challenges cattle producers face and how much they need organizations like the MBC and MSCA to fight for their rights every day.”
“Kaitlyn has a great foundation to build from through life experiences and her educational background at NDSU,” Mark Pankonin, president of the Cattlemen’s Association, said. “I look forward to growing with her at the MSCA.”
Although she enjoyed her time out West, Root is excited to be back in Minnesota.
“I am looking forward to working closely with producers in Minnesota and representing the beef industry,” she said. “I feel that with my experience in journalism and agriculture, I can provide a voice for producers. It is great to be home and I can’t wait to get started.”