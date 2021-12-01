A frost-covered road is being blamed for a crash that seriously injured a Watkins woman Wednesday morning, Dec. 1.
Madison Guza, 18, was driving south in the 32000 block of CSAH 2 in Forest City Township when her vehicle left the roadway, hit an approach and struck a tree.
Meeker County Sheriff's Office dispatch received a report of the crash at 9:06 a.m., and deputies, Litchfield Fire Department, Litchfield Rescue Squad, Mayo Ambulance and Lifelink helicopter responded to the scene. Guza was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.
According to a sheriff's office report, roads were covered in frost, which was believed to be factor in the crash.