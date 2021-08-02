A week after a city council member urged his fellow councilors to move ahead with a wellness/recreation center, that charge found additional backing from individuals and another governmental entity last week.
During an open house July 26 designed to give the public an opportunity to learn about — and sound off on — the city’s five-year capital improvement plan, the wellness/recreation center received more attention than any of the other 32 projects.
“We are looking forward and wanting to partner on this wellness/rec center,” Darrin Anderson, chairman of the Litchfield School Board, said during a public comment portion of the open house. “We will do everything in our power … work very closely, on something that benefits not just the school district but the city of Litchfield for years to come.”
The school district and city have had off-and-on discussions about a wellness/recreation center for several years, as both entities explored ways to meet a perceived need for a facility that could include a swimming pool, basketball courts, walking track and other activity spaces.
The school district included a new swimming pool as part of a third question in its 2019 referendum. Though two other measures — one for an excess levy and the other for $32.9 million in bonds to make upgrades at district schools — passed, the $11.43 million question that included a pool and soccer field failed.
But Anderson offered full-throated support for a wellness/recreation center effort in which the city and school district cooperated on a facility that could satisfy many things, including a pool.
“The school district and community as one … can achieve great things,” Anderson said.
That pitch was previewed one week earlier when Council member John Carlson spent more than five minutes reading from a prepared statement in which he encouraged the City Council to “unite, look at this project as a plus, not a negative and run with it.”
The city has a tremendous opportunity to make a wellness/recreation center happen, Carlson said, because of two bills passed by the Minnesota Legislature. One of those provides a $5 million grant to the city to fund construction of a wellness center; the other permits the city to hold a referendum on a half-cent sales tax that could bring in another $7 million to fund construction of a facility.
The grant, part of the state bonding bill, includes wording requiring the city to collaborate with the school district on the wellness/recreation center.
Support for that collaboration didn’t just come from elected officials. During the public comment period of the open house, three people spoke in favor of making a wellness/recreation center – including a pool – a reality.
“This is an amenity this community needs, deserves,” said Jim Ellingson, a Litchfield resident who served on the school board from 2010-2013. He said as a board member he was part of four or five referendum efforts, including some that would have improved the swimming pool at the high school, but “nothing’ ever happened.”
As a supporter of wrestling, swimming and hockey programs at LHS, he said, he knows “it takes space to run tournaments” and a wellness/recreation center could provide that space.
Holly Fleming, a Litchfield residents who ran for City Council in 2020, said she has five children who are swimmers, and she knows “the need and the want for a pool is huge in the swimming community.”
Miranda Gohn, another Litchfield resident, said she supported the wellness/recreation center concept because of its potential versatility of offering education, physical and mental health, “for all age ranges; it would be an asset to our community.” She said she was willing to help in any way she could to support and/or promote construction of a facility.
That support went beyond the open house, as well, with the subject arising at the Litchfield School Board meeting, which happened less than an hour later.
Board members Greg Mathews and Julie Rae Pennertz joined Anderson during the board’s discussion period in supporting efforts to build a facility.
Mathews said that though the school district’s third referendum question focusing on funding for a swimming pool failed two years ago, “we spent very little time pushing for that pool. And so now that we got proposition one and two in the books, we can really go after proposition three.
“I mean,” Mathews said, “we have the opportunity to do something here that would be marvelous for this community for the next half century.”
Pennertz said that while the district needs a replacement for the current high school pool, which is “really in tough shape” it will be important that wellness/recreation center go beyond a pool.
“We have to look at how we not only serve our students through the pool … but we also have to look at how we can support the community as a whole,” Pennertz added. “I think we need to say, yes, we need the pool, but we are here to support the whole rest of the thing and find ways (to help) the health and the wellness of our constituents within the school district.’
Presenting a shared vision with the city that explains that the pool the school district wants is part of the larger wellness center will be a key, Anderson agreed.
“I’ll say here, I’ll be danged if I’m gonna let that wellness center fail,” Anderson said. “I will … blood, sweat and tears.
“We have our building projects going on, but we have some experience to help. I think we have the manpower to help,” Anderson added. “So I’ve committed to this school district to help the city get their message out, and to ensure that we get this thing becoming a reality.”