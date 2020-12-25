Editor's Note:
Merry Christmas readers!
We at the Independent Review wish you happy holidays, no matter how you choose to celebrate. While many of us may not be with family and friends this year, it's important we all do what we can to make this a joyous season.
As we considered how we could do our small part to bring cheer during this difficult Christmas, we received a poem from a Hutchinson woman named Melodye Van Houtte.
Van Houtte, 76, moved to Hutchinson about five years ago with her husband, Mo. Before moving to town, they lived many places as Mo spent more than two decades in the Air Force.
Sometime during all their travels, Melodye wrote her poem "What Christmas Should Be," and she's enjoyed sharing it with the communities they've lived in.
Unfortunately, Melodye suffered a stroke shortly after moving to Hutchinson. Despite her own challenges, she still wanted to bring Christmas joy to others by sharing her wonderful words.
Thank you Melodye, we know our readers will enjoy your poem as much as we did.
This is the story
Of a mouse family
Who found out exactly
What Christmas should be
SPACE
Robby and Rita
Sons Ronnie and Ray
Moved into a farmhouse
One December day
SPACE
An awful cold winter
Had force them to roam
From the berry box out in the barn
They called home
SPACE
They moved after dinner
To their new attic place
A box filled with remnants
Of fabric and lace
SPACE
Then when it got dark
They went off to explore
The entire farmhouse
Floor after floor
SPACE
They checked out each bedroom
The bathroom and den
The hallway and kitchen
And the flour bin
SPACE
In the living room
There was a beautiful site
They found there a Christmas tree
Wrapped in bright light
SPACE
They took the grand tour
Of that wonderful tree
Checking out every branch
Seeing all they could see
SPACE
It was covered with garland
And colored glass balls
That sprinkled bright prisms
All over the walls
SPACE
A great shining star
Stood proudly on top
And that is where all
Of the beautiful stopped
SPACE
And daddy and mommy
Stopped up there too
But the boys still had lots more
Exploring to do
SPACE
So while mom and dad mouse
Rested up by the star
Their little mouse offspring
Traveled afar
SPACE
They climbed into the toy box
Crawled up the clothes hamper
Checked out the clothes chute
And the fireplace damper
SPACE
And as they were crawling
And climbing around
Something quite awesome
This mouse twosome found
SPACE
A book called the Bible
Was opened up wide
And the pictures and story
They found there inside
SPACE
Were of a small baby
Born long, long ago
And of his mommy Mary
And his daddy Joe
SPACE
And how there was no room
For them at the inn
In the barn out behind
This child’s life did begin
SPACE
God up in heaven
Had sent this, His son
To love and protect each of us
Everyone
SPACE
A bright star over Bethlehem
Showed people the way
To find baby Jesus
Asleep on the hay
SPACE
A star like the one
Up on the Christmas tree
Maybe Jesus was there too
They raced off to see
SPACE
The star’s light filtered down
From the tree up above
Revealing a scene
Filled completely with love
SPACE
There stood a small manger
Down under the tree
And there they all gathered
The mouse family
SPACE
By the crib of the baby
They stood holding hands
On this holiest night
They became Jesus fans
SPACE
They used to think Christmas
Meant Santa and toys
Given out Christmas morning
To good girls and boys
SPACE
It can be that too
But it should be much more
It’s a time to give gifts
That don’t come from a store
SPACE
The best gift ever given
Was when God gave his son
We too have great gifts
We can give everyone
SPACE
Understanding, forgiveness,
Friendship and love
The same gifts we’ve been given
From God up above
SPACE
This year the best present
For the mouse family
Was when they fount out
Just what Christmas should be