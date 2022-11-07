Meeker County will participate in Winter Hazard Awareness Week Nov. 14-18 in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, National Weather Service and other state, federal and nonprofit agencies.
Each day of the week will be devoted to specific topics: Monday, winter storms; Tuesday, outdoor winter safety; Wednesday, winter fire safety; Thursday, indoor winter safety; Friday, winter driving.
As part of Winter Hazard Awareness Week, Sheriff Brian Cruze encouraged people to be aware that weather conditions change quickly. Preparing for these quick changes means making a plan, staying alert and informed to weather patterns, and dressing for winter weather.
Drivers who become stranded in their vehicle and call 911 for help should be sure to provide their location, condition of everyone in the vehicle and follow instructions from the dispatcher. Travelers are also encouraged to stay with their vehicle and use it as shelter. If forced to leave the vehicle, travelers should write down their name, address, phone number and destination and place it on the dash in front of the steering wheel.
People can register to receive severe winter weather notifications by going to http://www.co.meeker.mn.us/217/Sheriff and clicking on the “CODERED get it now” button. Additional Winter Hazard Awareness Week information is available from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety at dps.mn.gov.