On Nov. 6, 1932 — Reformation Sunday — Dietrich Bonhoeffer gave a prophetic sermon. The church in which he gave it was the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. The magnificent edifice was built in the 1890s and was named for Kaiser Wilhelm I, principally to show government support for, and solidarity with, the German Church.
Of course, this was long before anyone in Germany dreamt that an anti-Christian maniac would rule the country, so there was no fear of blurring the line between church and state. On the contrary, blurring that line was the point. In the Kaiser’s view, the twin authorities of church and state must stand together, and the interior of the church that bore his name was calculated to make this point.
We may cringe at the thought of this now, because we know from the example of what took place under Hitler that if the lines between church and state are not guarded with distinction and clarity, religious liberty will be ushered out the door and the “state” can not only disregard the Church, but destroy any that do not fall in line. That is exactly what our American founders feared, and it is why they made the separation of church and state so essential: They knew that they could not allow the state to control the Church and in essence wipe out its authority.
On Reformation Sunday in this building (with Hitler three months from becoming chancellor) Dietrich Bonhoeffer preached this text from Revelation 2:4-5:
“But I have this against you, that you have abandoned the love you had at first. Remember therefore from where you have fallen; repent, and do the works you did at first. If not, I will come to you and remove your lampstand from its place, unless you repent.”
These were the convicting words of Jesus to the church in Ephesus. Warning the Church that if they did not heed His words, terrible judgments would fall. Bonhoeffer that day, in using that scripture, was prophetically not pulling any punches.
What happened to that building is as dramatic a picture of divine judgment as we are likely to get in modern times. The destruction of this church did not come about by “an act of God,” but by Allied bombs dropped in November 1943. In the effort to shatter Hitler’s capital city, they nearly obliterated this historic building. In just 11 years since Bonhoeffer’s sermon, Germany’s judgment had matured to its full fruition.
By the time of the church’s destruction, the whole world was at war. Millions had already died. Millions more would follow. And most unthinkably, millions more would be systematically murdered in the death camps that had bloomed since Germany’s officials had vowed to direct their dwindling national resources toward killing as many innocent Jews as possible.
If you visit Berlin, you owe it to yourself to see what remains of the once magnificent church. After the bombings it might conceivably have been repaired, but the decision after the war was to let the ghastly ruin stand as a reminder of the horrors of war.
One can still walk into the bombed center of the old building under the ruined bell tower and see the remains of the murals of the old kaiser and his queen. In that setting it would strike home how Bonhoeffer’s prophetic warning in that very spot went unheeded, and indeed came true in such a dramatic way.
If God certainly judged Germany and the German Church, will not God judge the American Church? Do we, like the Germans, think we are somehow exempt? Is there still time for us to repent, or is it already too late?
Maybe the ruins of that once magnificent building could help us take God’s warnings to us more seriously, and encourage us in the American Church to heed His message for us today.
— Mark Olson and his wife, Teresa, are the Senior and Worship pastors of Blessings Church Litchfield Assembly of God.