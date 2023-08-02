On Nov. 6, 1932 — Reformation Sunday — Dietrich Bonhoeffer gave a prophetic sermon. The church in which he gave it was the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. The magnificent edifice was built in the 1890s and was named for Kaiser Wilhelm I, principally to show government support for, and solidarity with, the German Church.

Of course, this was long before anyone in Germany dreamt that an anti-Christian maniac would rule the country, so there was no fear of blurring the line between church and state. On the contrary, blurring that line was the point. In the Kaiser’s view, the twin authorities of church and state must stand together, and the interior of the church that bore his name was calculated to make this point.

— Mark Olson and his wife, Teresa, are the Senior and Worship pastors of Blessings Church Litchfield Assembly of God.

