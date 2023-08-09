Two insurance company lawyers were conducting a trial against a woman who was suing their company for damages. The plaintiff had only one lawyer, and it seemed that the two defense lawyers, who were both brilliant and poised, were really getting the better of the case.
Concerned about this, the plaintiff said to her lawyer, “Don’t you think you had better get another lawyer to help you?”
“Why do you suggest that?” her lawyer asked.
“Well,” she observed. “I noticed that when one of those defense lawyers is speaking, the other is thinking, but when you’re speaking, nobody is thinking!”
We laugh at that story, but it is no laughing matter when you and I say things without thinking. And yet, if we are honest, probably all of us have done this at least a time or two in our lives. That said, what is the solution to this common problem? Fortunately, the Bible provides some guidance.
For example, the Apostle Paul says in Colossians 4:6, “Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer everyone.”
In Ephesians 5:19 Paul adds, “Addressing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs.”
Perhaps most important of all is the attitude behind our words. Paul suggests we adopt the attitude we read about in Philippians 2, “Do nothing from selfishness and conceit, but in humility count others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though He was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form He humbled Himself and became obedient unto death, even death on a cross.”
When all is said and done, you and I have a choice when it comes to our words. The question is, what do we choose?
— The Rev. Bill Kerr is pastor at Litchfield United Methodist Church.