The blessing of rest is addressed in the first book of the Bible, just after God created everything that is. We are told that on the seventh day God rested from all the work of creation.
“God blessed the seventh day and made it holy.” The clear implication is that God set an example for us. We too are to rest from our work. If we have ever had to work seven days in a row, we know the wisdom of taking a break. Physical and mental rest is necessary; it restores us to health.
In the gospel many of us heard on Sunday, Matthew 11: 25-30, Jesus gives praise to his Father who has revealed knowledge to the simple and those who struggle in life. Jesus’ call is for those who find the interpretation of God’s Law by the Pharisees a heavy burden. There were 613 precepts, and some of them were complicated, lawyerly explanations. Jesus invites those who labor to come to him.
Scripture scholar John Meier writes, “the spiritual rest Jesus gives comes not from practicing 613 commandments, but from assimilating and living Jesus’ attitudes, indeed, his very person.” Jesus describes himself as meek and humble of heart. Becoming like Jesus, then, means rejecting much of what our society promotes: climbing the ladder, looking out for oneself, storing up for yourself many good things for years to come.
The kind of rest Jesus implies in this passage is not a total retreat from all responsibilities, but an assurance that we are not alone in our journey of life. Commentator Patricia Sanchez notes, “Because yokes were often built for two oxen, Jesus was, in effect, promising to be the yokemate of those who would come to him to rest in him.” When we are struggling in life, perhaps this image of Jesus being our yokemate will give us the inspiration to keep moving and working. Most of us have had the experience of working with someone who made the task less difficult and easier to complete.
Vacations are popular in these summer days, and we all recognize the need to get away and relax. But whether we are home or away, we can find restoration in Jesus by accepting his invitation to come to him and find rest.
