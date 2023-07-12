Bible and cross

The blessing of rest is addressed in the first book of the Bible, just after God created everything that is. We are told that on the seventh day God rested from all the work of creation.

“God blessed the seventh day and made it holy.” The clear implication is that God set an example for us. We too are to rest from our work. If we have ever had to work seven days in a row, we know the wisdom of taking a break. Physical and mental rest is necessary; it restores us to health.

— The Rev. Jeff Horejsi is pastor for the Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Community, serving the churches of St. Philip in Litchfield. Our Lady in Manannah and St. John in Darwin.

