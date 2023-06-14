Throughout life, we are all faced with burning questions that at times cause us to struggle with why we are even here on this planet, such as: “What lake should I fish today that will yield me the record fish I’m looking for?” or “What type of cook should I have on this steak?” (I see you out there you rare steak eaters, lol!) “What five pillows should I buy to add to my already 55-pillow collection in my house?” or “What month of the year would be best to go visit Magnolia where I might get to meet Chip and Joanna? Or maybe even “What donut is the best?” (I see you out there those of you who hate jelly donuts — look we’re all in process — there is grace for you)
No, but really, there are burning questions in this lif: “What is my purpose?” or “What areas am I gifted in?” or “Who should I marry?” or “How many kids should we have?” or “How do I deal with difficult people?” or “What job should I pursue?”
We face burning questions nearly every day and often, if we are seeking to be in line with God and His plan for our lives, the real question with all of these in the last set of questions I threw out there is this: “What is it that drives how I live my life?”
James 1:5 says, “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.”
Life is all about belief, outlook, and direction. Belief is defined as an acceptance that a statement is true or that something exists. Outlook is defined as a person’s point of view or general attitude to life. Direction is defined as a course along which someone or something moves.
Friends, belief fuels outlook, and outlook determines direction. Belief fuels outlook and in that, what I believe about life fuels my point of view or general attitude to life. If I believe that everyone in this life is out to get me, I’m going to live a paranoid life. If I see life as an opportunity to behold rather than a puzzle to figure out, I’m not going to limit my dreams, and my level of cynicism is going to be very little.
During this life, we are going to be faced with so many challenges, so many ups and downs. For some of us, we will lose someone far too soon that we love. For others of us, we will lose jobs that we never anticipated losing. For others of us, our innocence will be taken from us without our permission.
None of these things are easy and some of these things are not God’s will. Yet for all of us, these experiences can open the door to pain and grief and without the belief that embodies conviction that happens when you really believe in Jesus, our outlook on life is going to look so much like the world’s outlook — one without hope. Yet when we believe in Jesus, when we live with the belief that shapes our convictions into ones that look like Jesus’ convictions, our outlook stands in the face of the storms and is immovable.
Jesus talked so clearly about what He brings to us and to life in John 16:33. He said, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
When our belief in who Jesus is and what He has done is steadfast, our outlook will be in line with His. And in that, our outlook will determine our direction.
In this life, we will have many paths that will come and present themselves in front of us. Many of these will appear attractive to the outlook that is defined by a belief that the way of the world is the best way for me, but when our outlook is rooted in Christ, our steps will walk down the path of Jesus, because outlook determines direction, belief fuels outlook, and outlook determines direction.
— The Rev. Josh Keller is co-pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.