Revelation 3:20 says, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.” (NIV)
Anyone who has spent a significant amount of time attending church will be very familiar with this verse. But this past week I have been drawn to the part where Jesus says, “If anyone hears my voice.” Jesus is CONSTANTLY CALLING out to us. But do we hear Him?
We can be so engrossed in our activities, distractions and hurriedness that we totally miss Jesus calling to us.
Years ago, when we were serving as missionaries in Venezuela, our son Josh was very young. He loved to accompany me as I did the chores in the yard. On one occasion, Josh was saying something to me, but I responded by saying, “Uh huh.” I really was not paying attention. I knew he was speaking to me, but I was not tuned in or listening. Three times he tried to tell me something and I just responded, “Uh huh.”
Suddenly, I felt something on my neck. As I brushed it off, I was surprised to discover that it was a very large wasp. I cried out, “Yikes, I had a wasp on my neck!”
Josh replied, “Daddy, I have been trying to tell you! You had a wasp on your back!”
I was so occupied with my chores that I didn’t take the time to pay attention to what he was trying to say to me. I will never forget that experience because it taught me the importance of listening. In Revelation 3:20, it says that Jesus is CONSTANTLY CALLING out to us. How often are we so engrossed in our own stuff or busyness that we do not hear Him?
While it would be rare that Jesus would speak to us in an audible voice, He does speak to us. How does this happen?
Through His Word — the Bible — and when we pray. How well are we doing at reading the Bible and spending time in prayer? Are we clearing out the clutter and distractions in our hearts and minds so that we can hear Him?
He speaks to us through the Sunday sermons. How well are we doing at attending church? When we do, are our hearts and minds focused on worship and the Bible teaching?
He speaks to us through our conscience. When you are thinking about doing something that does not please God (sin), have you ever heard that little voice in your head saying, “Don’t do it! Stop!” Jesus speaks to us through our conscience saying “No, no! NO!” Can we hear Him? Are we listening?
What sweet times we have missed with Jesus because when He was knocking at the door, we did not hear His voice and let Him in to be with us.
Let’s take a moment to think about what we need to do to become better listeners, so that we can hear Jesus when He calls.
— Jeff Garland is Care and Spanish Ministries pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.