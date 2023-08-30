Praying hands and Bible
Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

Revelation 3:20 says, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.” (NIV)

Anyone who has spent a significant amount of time attending church will be very familiar with this verse. But this past week I have been drawn to the part where Jesus says, “If anyone hears my voice.” Jesus is CONSTANTLY CALLING out to us. But do we hear Him?

— Jeff Garland is Care and Spanish Ministries pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.

