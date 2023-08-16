Litchfield is hosting the State Amateur Baseball Tournament beginning this weekend. Basically, I’ve spent every Sunday afternoon during the summer at the ballpark my whole life. My dad played and is an original member of the state Hall of Fame, and my brother joined him a few years back. I played for many years and was fortunate to participate in eight state tournaments, either on my own team or as a drafted player. Three of our sons still play. With this in mind, here are a few baseball thoughts mixed with some scripture.
The object in baseball is to score more runs than your opponent. To do that, you need to score more runs than they do. In baseball, the bat is the only offensive weapon either team has. If you aren’t successful at the bat, you will not win. However, in baseball the very best players fail at the bat more than they succeed. In all of the major leagues right now, there are only two players with a batting average over .333. A .333 average means you are making an out two out of every three times you face the pitcher.
Scripture is the offensive weapon we Christians have in our life battles with evil. “For our struggle is not against enemies of blood and flesh, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers of this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil.” Jesus showed us the power of scriptures to defeat the devil when tempted in the wilderness. Jesus attacked head on with the word of God ... “it is written, it is written...”
Doesn’t it seem sometimes that, in our Christian walk, as in baseball, we are failing more often than we succeed? But even the greatest Christians of all time felt that way. Listen to what the Apostle Paul wrote: “For what I am doing, I do not understand. For what I will to do, that I do not practice; but what I hate, that I do.” (Roman 7: 15)
We should not be discouraged. When we fail, as we will, Jesus is there for us. Perhaps we could say, Jesus pinch hits for us when we need him. See, Jesus bats 1.000. Jesus never fails, never makes an out, never is absent when we need him. He is there with grace and love, forgiveness for our failures and help in our times of need. “Let us, then, feel free to come before God’s throne. Here there is grace. And we can receive mercy and grace to help us when we need it.” (Hebrews 4: 16 ICB)
In this game of life, we are called by God to live by faith. The gift of grace has been lavished upon you and you always have Jesus to step up to the plate with you. You couldn’t ask for a better teammate.
— Gordy Pennertz is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.