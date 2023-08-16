Bible and cross

Litchfield is hosting the State Amateur Baseball Tournament beginning this weekend. Basically, I’ve spent every Sunday afternoon during the summer at the ballpark my whole life. My dad played and is an original member of the state Hall of Fame, and my brother joined him a few years back. I played for many years and was fortunate to participate in eight state tournaments, either on my own team or as a drafted player. Three of our sons still play. With this in mind, here are a few baseball thoughts mixed with some scripture.

The object in baseball is to score more runs than your opponent. To do that, you need to score more runs than they do. In baseball, the bat is the only offensive weapon either team has. If you aren’t successful at the bat, you will not win. However, in baseball the very best players fail at the bat more than they succeed. In all of the major leagues right now, there are only two players with a batting average over .333. A .333 average means you are making an out two out of every three times you face the pitcher.

— Gordy Pennertz is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.

