Downtown Litchfield continues to see upgrades.
The most recent came last week as a city crew installed a drainage system and repaved a portion of the alley on the east side of Sibley Avenue North, between Sweet Escape and Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post 104.
The work came at the request of Litchfield Downtown Council, whose members have been working to improve downtown buildings and business atmosphere for the past several years.
The need for alley improvements in the downtown area has come up a few times in the past year, with requests for upgrades to the north-south alleys that run parallel to Sibley Avenue on the east and west sides of main street street, as well as improvements to the east-west alleys, specifically the one between Second and Third streets.
Drainage in the alley has been an issue for some time. Following heavy rain, water running from the rooftops pools in the alley, at times flooding the outdoor patio area behind the American Legion. The issue was that the alley lacked a storm sewer, and water didn't effectively drain to Sibley or the east alley.
So, even though there was some concern about destroying what was a good concrete base in the alley, the city decided to proceed with a project that would install a pipe and two drains in the alley, with the pipe taking storm water east and connecting to the storm sewer system there.
The team started the work Tuesday and was largely done with the work — including excavating the trench for the new pipe, adding drains and repaving the area torn up — by Thursday evening.
Litchfield Downtown Council members hope to continue alley upgrades, including adding decorative lighting, benches and other amenities to the area.
Cost of the drainage project was covered primarily by the city, though the American Legion shared some expense.