Ninety-foot transmission towers could rise several miles west and north of Litchfield and on the outskirts of several other Meeker County communities starting as soon as 2025. The towers and power lines they carry are part of a 140-mile, $500 million power line that Xcel Energy calls the MN Energy Connection project.

When completed in 2028, the power line will run between the retiring Sherco power plant near Becker and Lyon County near Marshall in southwest Minnesota. The goal is to connect new renewable energy to replace the electricity from the coal-fired Sherco plant, which is slated to close in six years

