Ninety-foot transmission towers could rise several miles west and north of Litchfield and on the outskirts of several other Meeker County communities starting as soon as 2025. The towers and power lines they carry are part of a 140-mile, $500 million power line that Xcel Energy calls the MN Energy Connection project.
When completed in 2028, the power line will run between the retiring Sherco power plant near Becker and Lyon County near Marshall in southwest Minnesota. The goal is to connect new renewable energy to replace the electricity from the coal-fired Sherco plant, which is slated to close in six years
Refinements of the two route options through Meeker County and the removal of a route option near Hutchinson are among the latest updates as Xcel continues work on the project. Both Meeker County corridors are within 1 to 2 miles of the city limits of Grove City, Eden Valley, Watkins and Kimball. One corridor is approximately 3 miles west and north of Cosmos.
With route options narrowed, Xcel is hosting eight more open houses in June. One in Litchfield will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the 4-H Building at Meeker County Fairgrounds, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave. For those unable to attend, a virtual open house will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at MNEnergyConnection.com. The website also features maps and other details.
The latest open houses feature design revisions – including refined corridors – made in response to comments received at open houses in February and March. An open house in Hutchinson attracted the largest crowd with more than 200 people.
In response to comments and data received at that open house, a potential route within 3 miles of Hutchinson’s city limits is no longer being considered, according to Xcel spokesperson Theo P. Keith.
“In general, the route near Hutchinson that followed portions of Highway 15 was longer, affected more homes and sensitive natural resource areas, and required numerous angles and turns,” Keith stated in an email. “We fully evaluate road corridors because they may be good locations for new infrastructure. In the case of Highway 15 between Kimball and Hutchinson, there’s so much development along the highway that we would have only paralleled the road for about 40% of the distance we reviewed.”
This fall, Xcel will propose at least two final route preferences, which will be filed with the state’s Public Utilities Commission. The PUC will then review the options, select a route, and conduct public hearings. Construction is scheduled to start in late 2025 or early 2026. The line will be in service in 2028.
The proposed transmission infrastructure is designed to enable more than 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy to replace the electricity produced by the Sherco plant, the largest greenhouse gas emitter in Minnesota. Xcel’s timeline includes an incremental shutdown of the plant’s three units, with the last one to be shuttered by 2030.
Xcel says the 345-kilovolt line will reuse the existing grid connections in Becker, opening a path for new renewable energy in the wind-rich southern and southwest Minnesota regions. Xcel must meet federal requirements to reuse the grid connections when the final coal unit retires, or it may lose the ability to connect energy there to serve customers.
Xcel says the new power line will make it possible to build new renewable energy infrastructure, creating jobs in the communities where the infrastructure is located. New wind and solar projects will also bring new tax revenue and lease payments for landowners, according to Xcel.
The project will significantly reduce Xcel’s carbon footprint. With Sherco closed, the utility’s Upper Midwest system will deliver an 85% reduction in carbon emissions. Xcel’s goal is to use 100% renewable energy by 2050 — but that timeframe could be impacted by a new state law that requires 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.