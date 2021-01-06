Litchfield City Council decided Monday night to do its part in overcoming the gloom of 2020.
The city’s iconic Christmas decorations will stay on display for an extra two weeks to start the new year.
Traditionally, the decorations – garland and lights that hang over Sibley Avenue and a portion of U.S. Highway 12 East — come down the Monday after Jan. 1. But during his “COVID-19 update,” City Administrator Dave Cziok told the Council members the city had received a request from a citizen asking if, “in this bizarre and dark world the city could consider leaving the Christmas lights up a while longer?”
Mayor Keith Johnson said he had received the same type of request, and he noted that there some news reports indicated that leaving Christmas lights up a little while longer than usual was poplar this year. He offered the resolution to leave the lights up for two weeks longer.
Cziok said he drove around the city the previous day and looked at the garland, and that he would be “a little leery” of leaving the garland up much more than a week, because some of it already was turning brown.
The discussion also headed in other directions, with Johnson requesting that the lights on the tall evergreen in Central Park also be left up longer. There was also a suggestion that a string of lights be added to the front of bandstand in Central Park in future years.