Clint and Brandy Zentner of Litchfield are among the 12 couples who will compete in the live stage production of "Dancing Like the Stars" April 15 at Glencoe City Center.
Joining them for fun and fundraising are:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Clint and Brandy Zentner of Litchfield are among the 12 couples who will compete in the live stage production of "Dancing Like the Stars" April 15 at Glencoe City Center.
Joining them for fun and fundraising are:
If you're wondering what it's all about, think the TV show Dancing with the Stars. 2B Continued, a nonprofit with the mission of suicide prevention and mental health awareness, did a local version of it and in the process created an event for the public and a successful fundraiser. Last year, it generated $141,488 for the organization.
The upcoming April 15 show will feature the 12 couples, who each worked with a professional dance choreographer since January to learn a routine for the friendly competition.
“They became true ambassadors for us, not only raising money for the organization but importantly, raising awareness about the nonprofit’s mission through conversations with their family, friends and colleagues leading up to the event," said Tammy Diehn, 2B CONTINUED executive director.
The money raised from this event will help carry out the nonprofit's mission to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness. The group does this through a variety of ways including advocacy, education and outreach through activities such as a monthly suicide loss support group, continuing education conference for professionals, interventional trainings and community-based trainings.
The 2023 participants were announced at a special online reveal event Jan. 4. Missed it? You can watch it at youtu.be/BhvyGFzkv6I.
To learn more about the organization, visit www.2bcontinued.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.