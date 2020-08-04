Maggie Meyer has been immersed in the dairy industry her entire life.
From growing up on a dairy farm just south of Grove City to studying dairy science in college and interning in the lab at First District Association, Meyer’s life, it seems, has revolved around dairy.
She would like to add one more entry to that resume.
Princess Kay.
Meyer is one of 10 young women from around Minnesota who will compete for the title of Princess Kay of the Milky Way next week, an honor she has dreamed about since childhood, not because of its royal title but because of work she would love to do for the dairy industry during a year-long reign as one of the state’s top dairy spokespeople.
“Growing up on a dairy farm … and seeing the passion that dairy farmers have for the industry, it would be an honor to represent them and what they do,” Meyer said.
It’s a role for which she’s been preparing for several years.
Meyer got involved in the Meeker County American Dairy Association’s dairy ambassador program the summer after sixth grade year in school. It allowed her to meet dairy farmers from throughout the county and state, and she also met and talked with thousands of visitors to the Meeker County ADA’s malt stand at the Meeker County Fair and at other events sponsored by the organization. She spent the past three years as a Meeker County dairy princess. She also was heavily involved in FFA while attending ACGC High School, where she was a member of the milk quality and dairy judging teams.
And she paid close attention to the Princess Kay program, attending the coronation of new Princess Kay’s each year at State Fair time.
What she saw and heard motivated her.
“It would be great to represent the dairy farmers of the state,” said Meyer, whose parents Greg and Patti Meyer, and older brother Nate, milk 85 Holsteins, along with farming 110 acres of corn and alfalfa.
The 2018 ACGC graduate, who earned a full year of college credits through post-secondary enrollment option while in high school, will enter her third and final year at University of Wisconsin-River Falls this fall, where she expects to earn a bachelor's degree in dairy science. This summer she's been doing an internship as a lab technician, doing quality assurance work, testing cheese and powders. She eventually hopes to a farm and plant inspector for the USDA.
Those who have watched Meyer grow through the years believe she's up to the task of Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
“One of the things that we all see in Princess Kay every single year is that she is excited and passionate about dairy,” said Melissa Tangen, dairy princess coordinator for Meeker County ADA. “They all have that major characteristic. And Maggie has that. She is an approachable young lady. She’s excited to talk about her farm, about how she likes to eat ice cream … and she will talk to anybody about anything, especially about her love for dairy.
“And she’s dreamt of this forever, worked so hard to prepare herself for this moment,” Tangen added. “It’s just been great.”
While she might be a little biased about Meyer’s abilities as coordinator of the county program, Tangen also knows of what she speaks. The former Melissa Euerle, she was a Princess Kay finalist in 2004, and what she’s seen of Meyer has convinced her.
“I’ve known her for years. I’ve seen her grow and get better and better and better every single year,” Tangen said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her. I have no doubt she will represent Meeker County well (at the Princess Kay judging).”
Meyer will leave for the Princess Kay judging this weekend. She and the other nine finalists, all who emerged from a pool of about 60 young women from around the state, will be involved in a two-day judging process during which they will endure personal interviews, give a prepared speech, engage in a mock media interview, among other activities.
“Obviously, the expecations are high,” Tangen said. “She will be competing against nine other women that are all equally as good. It makes for a long couple of days. But we are all confident she will do a great job.”
Though she expects there may be some nerves, Meyer sees it as another opportunity to grow. That’s been a pretty constant theme throughout her years as a dairy ambassador and even before that, while growing up on her parents’ dairy farm.
She counts herself lucky for the skills and the attitudes she’s picked up through her involvement in the dairy industry.
“Growing up on a dairy farm kind of gave me everything, actually,” said Meyer, who then ticked off just a few, including, “Nothing comes easy. Perseverance. The value of a dollar.”
Those lessons keep coming through involvement in the dairy princess program, where Meyer said she’s gained public speaking skills and social skills.
“Everything I’ve gotten from the dairy industry is skills that I need for my future,” she said. “It’s an awesome opportunity.”