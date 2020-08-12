The Meeker County Board will look much different in 2021, with three out of five seats occupied by new commissioners.
That fact was assured Tuesday when voters in District 2 — which includes city of Litchfield Wards 1 and 5, Litchfield Township, Forest City Township and Harvey Township — narrowly chose challengers Julie Bredeson and Greg Gilbertson over incumbent Joe Tacheny.
Bredeson was the clear winner in the three-way race, garnering 255 votes. Gilbertson received 213, while Tacheny earned 202.
Meanwhile, in District 3, where incumbent Bryan Larson chose not to run for reelection, just 21 votes separated the candidates in a three-way race. Paul M. Johnson, who received 279 votes, and John Smith (263 votes) earned a spot on the ballot in the Nov. 5 general election. Tim Benoit received 258 votes and will not advance.
There was not primary in District 4, where Danny Schiefelbein was the only candidate to file for the seat currently held by Mike Housman, who chose not to run for reelection.