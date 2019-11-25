The number of feedlots in Meeker County has increased in 2019 over the previous year's figures, according to information presented at the Nov. 19 county board meeting by Ann Steinhaus county feedlot officer.
2019 figures showed 287 feedlots with 50 or more animal units, compared to 254 the previous year. These numbers include feedlots of 50 animals or more along with feedlots with 10 or more units within lakeshore area.
2019 figures showed that Meeker had 35 feedlots within the ten to 49 unit category; 207 in the 50 to 299 unit category; 26 in the 300 to 900 unit category, and 17 with 999 or more animal units
Steinhaus said about 7 percent of the feedlots in Meeker County are inspected each year and that serious violations of feedlot regulations in Meeker are rare.
John Condon, county ditch inspector, and Barb Loch, county auditor, presented an overview of judicial ditch work done the past year.
Condon presented information on county ditches, two of which were established way back in 1884 and 1886.
In another action, the county board approved a payment of $9,000 to Wold Architects for work to be done in planning improvement of mechanical systems in the courthouse.