Meeker In Motion, a new countywide leadership program, is coming to Meeker County.
Meeker In Motion is aimed at people who are interested in broadening their network, learning about Meeker County communities, and growing their professional and leadership skills.
The nine-session leadership program is designed to bring community leaders together to understand the dynamics of the county’s communities, create a shared vision to develop the communities, make connections with area leaders, and build on each participant’s leadership skills. Space is limited, and applications are being accepted through Aug. 12.
Each session begins with professional leadership training in the morning taught by University of Minnesota Extension leadership and civic engagement educators. During the afternoon, participants will have the opportunity to go into the community to tour sites and network with local leaders.
The program will provide participants with new tools and skills to increase their effectiveness in their organizations and communities, while also learning about local businesses, local and county history and government, health care, arts, education, agriculture, natural resources, and much more.
Sessions will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, from September through May. Program dates, locations and training topics include:
Sept. 18 in Dassel: “Beginning the Leadership Journey.”
Oct. 16 in Kingston/Forest City: “Building and Sustaining Committees and Teams That Work.”
Nov. 20 in Grove City: “Leading With Your Strengths.”
Dec. 18 in Watkins: “Leadership Across Generations and Communities.”
Jan. 15 in Litchfield/Meeker County Government: “Leadership for the Public Good.”
Feb. 19 in Darwin: “Navigating and Leading Through Conflict.”
March 18 in Eden Valley: “Enhancing Ethical Leadership.”
April 15 in Cedar Mills/Cosmos: “Building and Strengthening Trust and Public Engagement.”
May 20 in Litchfield: “Looking Forward, Stimulating Visionary Leadership, Action and Celebration.”
Attending all nine training sessions is mandatory. Tuition for the program is $450, which breaks down to $50 a month, and includes the University of Minnesota Extension leadership training and lunch at each of the nine sessions. Partial tuition assistance is available for qualifying participants.
This opportunity, which is designed to bring community leaders together, is available to anyone living in or working in Meeker County. Space is limited to a maximum of 24 participants, and pre-registration is required. The deadline to apply is Aug. 12. For more information and an application form, go to z.umn.edu/meekerinmotion, call 320-693-8184 or email meekerinmotion@gmail.com.
Meeker In Motion is an initiative of a group of citizens from around Meeker County. The mission of Meeker In Motion is: Inspiring you to lead, build connections and together create a shared vision for vibrant communities.
The program is a sponsored partnership between Meeker County, Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Minnesota Extension.