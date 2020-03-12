Meeker Memorial Hospital & Clinics announced Thursday that it will implement temporary visitor restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Effective immediately, we are no longer allowing visitors at Meeker Memorial Hospital," said Dr. Deb Peterson, Meeker Memorial chief medical officer. "After careful consideration, we made this difficult choice because our top priority must be the safety of our patients, staff and communities."
The restricts apply to all visitors, including patients' family and friends, students and non-essential contracted vendors. Exceptions will be made for patient family members under special circumstances such as unstable/critically ill patients, parents of minors, end of life patients, according to a news release.
Expectant mothers who are admitted to the MMHC Childbirth Center will be allowed one adult visitor.
Meeker Memorial Hospital & Clinics will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19, as necessary.
"We understand that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process and strongly encourage patients to connect with family members through other forms of communication, such as phone calls and video chats on cell phones or other mobile devices," a hospital news release said.
Anyone with symptoms of respiratory illness, should call their health-care provider to speak with a triage nurse. This will ensure efficient, correct handling of individual cases, the release said.