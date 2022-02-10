Trees are an essential element of soil and water conservation, and Meeker Soil and Water Conservation District offers assistance to landowners in that regard.
Whether it's a shelterbelt around a feedlot, farm yard, or home; or an effort to reduce water pollutants by restoring tree and shrub vegetation along stream banks and lakeshores, or expanding bird and animal habitat by planting wildlife-friendly species, Meeker SWCD has hardy bare root tree seedlings available. Most trees are sold in bundles of 25 for $1.60 per tree. A few conifer varieties are sold individually in pots.
Meeker SWCD also provides a tree matting service. The fabric provides better weed control, moisture retention and additional warmth and protection, accelerating growth. Tree tubes and planting services are also available.
Trees will be distributed in Litchfield in late April or early May.
Meeker SWCD also offers several options for local residents to provide pollinator habitat within their local environment. Residents can choose native seed mixes or plant kits, both of which are designed to provide flowering species throughout the growing season to provide food and habitat for the native pollinating insects, bees and butterflies.
Planting both the seed mix and the plant kits together can enhance pollinator friendly habitat. Orders for pollinator seeds and plans must be placed by April 22. They will be distributed on May 19 and 20.
Contact Joe Norman at Meeker SWCD, 320-693-7287, option 3, with questions on trees. Josh Pommier at that same telephone number, option 2, can answer questions on the seeds and plants. Visit the SWCD website (www.meekerswcd.com) to download order forms.