The Minnesota Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases statewide to nine.
The latest patients live in Ramsey, Hennepin, Dakota and Stearns counties. Ramsey County now has three cases and the other patients live in Anoka, Carver and Olmsted counties.
One patient — the Anoka County resident — is hospitalized in critical condition. The rest of the patients are recovering at home in voluntary isolation.
All of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases are related to travel in some way.
The first case was a passenger of the Grand Princess before the cruise ship was quarantined. The rest have been people who traveled to places where the virus was wide spread or was in contact with someone who did.
President Trump restricted travel to Europe — with the exception of Great Britain — beginning Friday. Travel to China and South Korea and other countries hit hard by the coronavirus already is restricted.
The State Department is warning residents to reconsider traveling internationally.
Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease for the Minnesota Department of Health, emphasized that state health officials continue to work to isolate patients who test positive for the virus.
“Minnesota is not at a point where we are seeing community transmission,” Ehresmann said.
She noted that health workers are also beginning to ramp up “community mitigation” efforts that will help slow the spread of the virus once it starts traveling in the community. That includes limiting large gatherings and possibly canceling events that draw big crowds.
Minnesota has tested more than 300 people for the coronavirus and about 90 tests were pending on Thursday afternoon. Health officials have estimated the state’s testing capacity was about 100 tests per day, but so far the laboratory is not overburdened.
“Let's just say we are keeping busy,” Ehresmann said.
Typically, the state is testing people with symptoms who were in contact with an infected person or who traveled to an area where the virus was circulating in the community. People with symptoms are encouraged to contact their doctor or seek medical care.
Increasing Minnesota’s testing capacity would be helpful, but Ehresmann noted that testing people without symptoms is not a good idea because it is unclear if the coronavirus can spread before a patient develops symptoms.
Health officials continue to remind the public best way to keep from contracting and spreading COVID-19 is to wash your hands thoroughly and often, cover sneezes and coughs, don’t touch your face and stay home if you are sick.
When the coronavirus begins spreading in Minnesota communities, health officials may restrict large gatherings, encourage telecommuting and possibly cancel school.
As of Thursday morning, there were more than 128,000 cases worldwide and 4,700 deaths. In the U.S. there were 1,323 cases and 38 fatalities.