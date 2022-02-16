Minnesota's future legislative district map released Tuesday by the Minnesota Judicial Branch shows a significantly changed political landscape for Litchfield and Meeker County.
According to the map, which will be used for November elections for terms starting in 2023, Litchfield and western Meeker County will move to a new-look District 16A, which also includes Renville and Chippewa counties.
Meeker County will be split three ways, with the west going to 16A, much of the east going to District 17A with portions of McLeod and Wright counties, while a corner of northeast Meeker falling into a reshaped 29A with northwestern Wright County.
The redrawn maps also means Hutchinson will no longer be split into two House districts (currently 18A and 18B). The new 17A accounts for all of Hutchinson, most of McLeod County, as well as portions of Meeker, Wright and Sibley counties.
Rep. Dean Urdahl represents what is currently 18A, while Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen represents what is currently 18B. However, the new map shows Urdahl's residence in Acton Township will fall in what will be District 16A. Gruenhagen lives south of Glencoe, just over the Sibley County line, in what will become District 17B.
An itemized list released by the Minnesota Judicial Branch details what cities and townships will be in each district. District 16A includes the following:
- Acton Township
- Cedar Mills City
- Cedar Mills Township
- Cosmos City
- Cosmos Township
- Eden Valley City
- Forest Prairie Township
- Greenleaf Township
- Grove City City
- Harvey Township
- Litchfield City
- Litchfield Township
- Manannah Township
- Swede Grove Township
- Union Grove Township
- Watkins City
Meeker County components of District 17A include:
- Collinwood Township
- Darwin City
- Darwin Township
- Dassel City
- Dassel Township
- Ellsworth Township
- Forest City Township
Finally, the redrawn House 29A will include two Meeker County components:
- Kingston City
- Kingston Township
All House and Senate seats are up for election this November, as they are every election year following a census and redistricting process.
Sen. Scott Newman, a Hutchinson resident, falls into what will be a new District 17. Meanwhile, Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia, resides in the redrawn Senate District 16.
As for U.S. Congressional districts, all of Meeker and McLeod counties will remain in Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District, which is currently represented by Rep. Michelle Fischbach.