When she and her husband began looking at moving to the Hutchinson area — a location closer to both of their adult children — earlier this year, Percy Lingen knew she needed to find work.
Though the move from Sleepy Eye was intended as a sort of a step toward retirement, at least for her husband, Steven, Lingen knew she still wanted — needed — to work. Her previous attempts at slowing down had shown that work needed to be part of her life.
And if that work involved education, all the better.
“I’m a person that needs to work,” Lingen said with a broad smile. “I’ve retired before, and my husband said, ‘I’ll give it two months.’ And so I just started looking, and I saw the ad for this job in the diocesean newsletter.”
As if preordained, the ad the former teacher, principal and superintendent spotted was for a principal at the School of St. Philip in Litchfield.
“I told Father Jeff (Horejsi, pastor at Church of St. Philip), when I saw this, I thought, ‘I like a challenge, and I pride myself on being a good problem solver,’” Lingen said. “I said that I may need this school as much as it needs me. I really felt called to this post; I really did. And it worked out.”
Lingen earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. Later, she added master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction, and administration from Minnesota State University Mankato. Her 29-year teaching career includes stints as teacher and administrator in both public and Catholic schools in Utah and Minnesota.
She stepped away from education several years ago for health reasons, before returning to work at BIC Graphic in Sleepy Eye, where she worked in the shipping department, “because I could problem solve … coordinating trucks and getting things through customs.”
But she’s excited to be back in school.
Lingen’s first “official” day at School of St. Philip, according to her contract, will be Aug. 26. But she began throwing herself into the job in July, commuting from Sleepy Eye on an almost-daily basis before moving in to a home in Hutchinson. Though the 65-mile, one-way commute was arduous at times, she said she knew she was playing catch-up, with the start of a new school year less than two months away.
Not only was time short, but the new school year will be unlike any Lingen or any other educator has faced in quite some time, possibly ever. The COVID-19 pandemic forced teachers and administrators to reimagine education and plan for the unexpected, as they did not know what would be permitted under state guidelines.
But the decision has now been made, and School of St. Philip will start the new year with all students in the classroom. It will be different, with cleaning protocols, mask-wearing and social distancing, but students and teachers will be together in the building.
Enrollment will be limited to 12 students per class, kindergarten through fifth grade, with a combined second-third grade class, as well as a second-grade-only class.
The school has dropped its preschool program for this year, a difficult decision that had to be made, Lingen said, because there was not enough room, if students and staff were to observe social distancing.
“We’re going to look a little bit different. I’m pretty content, unless I think too much about how much work there is to do to get this school ready,” Lingen said. “But we’re opening. We’re opening face-to-face.”
A task force of staff and parents has been working on making sure that plan is handled in the safest ways possible, she said.
“We just want to be able to put out to parents what our plan is, you know, what exactly do we need to do to keep these kids safe,” Lingen said. “The biggest thing is, we are going to keep (students) in the classrooms as much as possible.”
Music, a class that traditionally has been taught in a separate room, will be taught in the individual classrooms. Similarly, physical education class will be outside, or if the weather does not permit meeting outside, students will do a health unit in their classroom.
“We’re just going to keep them together as much as we can, so we can keep them healthy,” Lingen said. “We want them here.”
She thinks the school’s approach could be a selling point for some parents trying to decide the best educational path for their children. As she talked, Lingen pointed to a “new students” folder on a shelf above her desk, inside of which were the names of parents who wanted more information about School of St. Philip offerings this year.
After calling parents whose children were previously enrolled at the school to confirm their children would be attending St. Philip agin this year, Lingen and staff are reaching out to new families with the message that, “We’ve got room for you. And that’s exciting. That’s very exciting.”
Though the pandemic creates challenges for in-school education, Lingen said she and the staff are pleased they’ve worked out a plan to do so.
“Part of school is the socialization, and practicing what you learned,” she said. “And so we want to do that, we want to do that safely. So we’re trying to include as much of that as we can, but without jeopardizing, having to close, or to do something different.”
Lingen said she counts herself lucky to be working with the staff she has at the school, as well as the path laid out by previous principals. She knows both of the school’s last two principals, Michelle Kramer, who left to the school earlier this year to take a position with the Diocese of New Ulm, and Diana McCarney. She hopes to continue the tradition of strong education and family atmosphere for which the school has been known.
“I need to make this a better place, which is going to be hard because Michelle and Diana … those are two very big pairs of shoes,“ Lingen said. “But I need to make sure this place is here for the next generation, for those people who went to school here, so it’s there for their kids. Because for many people, they need this. They really do.”