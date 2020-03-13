Bishop John LeVoir today released Catholics in the Diocese of New Ulm from the obligation of attending weekend Mass.
"Given the rapid spread of the COVID-19/coronavirus and to minimize the risk of contracting or spreading infection, I am dispensing the faithful from the obligation of attending Mass on Saturday evening or Sunday for the next three weekends," LeVoir said in a statement released Friday morning.
The bishop's decision covers March 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
"If the faithful decide the gather for Sunday Mass would constitute a risk for themselves or others, they have the freedom not to attend," LeVoir said.
Masses will, however, continue to be celebrated in the parishes of the diocese, the release said.
LeVoir encouraged Catholics to "remember that Sunday is still the Lord's day and should be kept holy," and offered activities such as listening to Mass on the radio or television, pray during the normal service time or pray the rosary for the faithful to participate.